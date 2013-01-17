Fire destroys shop near Hillsboro

A fire early Thursday destroyed a contractor's shop near Hillsboro.



Washington County firefighters say flames were shooting through the roof when they arrived at 4700 NW Sewell Road about 1:45 a.m.



There are no hydrants in the area, so firefighters had to shuttle water from a quarter-mile away.



The building is a total loss. A truck, car, equipment and tools were stored in the building. Damage is estimated at $75,000.

Fire investigators are just beginning to look into the cause of the fire. There were no injuries.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

