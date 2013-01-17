Longtime employee sentenced to prison for stealing from company - KPTV - FOX 12

Longtime employee sentenced to prison for stealing from company

A woman who stole more than $150,000 from her employer is going to prison.

Linda Tiffany was sentenced to two years and two months behind bars Thursday.

She pleaded guilty to 12 counts of theft by deception in September. Investigators said she took all that money from Laurelhurst Distributors in Southeast Portland, where she worked as a secretary for 16 years.

Viola Chase owned the business with her late husband. She said Tiffany confessed to the crime less than a month before her husband passed away.

