New technology helps doctors treat newborn babies

Doctors at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital are using telemedicine to save the lives of newborns.

If a baby is having an emergency, the staff can video-conference with professionals at Randall Children's Hospital and quickly decide the best treatment option for the child.

Lindsey Hammond Charlet is a new mom who benefited from the technology.

When her daughter Vivian was born on Nov. 1, she was blue and was having trouble breathing.

"As soon as she came out, they showed her to me for two seconds and then whisked her away," Hammond Charlet told Fox 12.

Nurses at Good Samaritan immediately turned to Legacy's Telebaby Resuscitation program. It uses a Skype-like system to connect pediatricians at Good Samaritan's Family Birth Center with neonatal nurses at Randall Children's Hospital.

Based on what the nurse saw through the Telebaby, the decision was made to transfer Vivian to Randall Children's Hospital. She was treated and is now a healthy baby.

"To see how quickly everybody responded reassured me that we were in really good hands," said Hammond Charlet.

