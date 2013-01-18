Oregon F-15s scrambled after threat warning

The FBI has finished interviewing a passenger taken off an Alaska Airlines flight from Kona, Hawaii, after a caller said the man was a possible hijacker.



FBI Seattle spokeswoman Ayn Dietrich said late Thursday night that the agency was "not anticipating an arrest."

The man was not identified.



Dietrich said agents talked to him for nearly two hours after the plane landed at about 7 p.m. Two military jets from the Oregon Air National Guard escorted Alaska Flight 819 to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after the threat call was received at the Honolulu FBI office.

FBI spokesman Tom Simon in Honolulu said a caller told his office on Thursday afternoon that a man aboard Alaska Flight 819 from Kona to Seattle was a possible hijacker.



Alaska Airlines spokesman Paul McElroy said law enforcement boarded the jet through rear stairs when it landed about 7 p.m. in Seattle and took the unidentified man off the plane. McElroy said the flight was uneventful.



Simon declined to release any details about the caller who said the man was a threat.

