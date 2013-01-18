No. 21 Ducks beat USC 76-74 in basketball

Damyean Dotson scored 16 points and No. 21 Oregon overcame poor shooting night and the hot hand of USC's J.T. Terrell to win its sixth straight game, 76-74 on Thursday night.



The Ducks (15-2, 4-0 Pac-12) opened with four straight conference wins for the first time in 39 years when they started 4-0 in the Pac-8.



USC (7-11, 2-3) was coming off a victory over Utah last week, but it marked the final game for coach Kevin O'Neill, who was fired on Monday. Bob Cantu, in his 12th season as an assistant with the program, is the interim coach.



The Trojans were down 75-67 with 2:11 remaining. Terrell, who had 22 points, made two free throws to cut Oregon's lead to 75-74 with 33.1 seconds left. USC was able to get the ball back but missed a 3-pointer and a couple of putbacks with Oregon's Arsalan Kazemi finally grabbing the rebound.



Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

