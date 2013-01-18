Cold Case: Phone call revives 30-year-old murder investigation

Fran Boss had heard the story.

Someone had killed Yvette Ouelette's daughter, Rose Marie Ouellette, in Portland in 1983. No one was arrested for the murder.

Although Boss had never met Rose Marie, she knew how much the unsolved case tortured Rose Marie's mother.

Living in New England, Boss wasn't sure how she could help, until she checked the Portland Police Bureau's website.

"I went on to the website, and sure enough she was listed as an unsolved case, so I called out there," said Boss.

"This is an unusual case, I got a phone call from a friend of the mother of Rose Marie," said Meredith Hopper, a detective with the Cold Case Homicide Unit.

Hopper said the body of Rose Marie Ouellette, 33, was found in her apartment on May 26, 1983. She was living at what was then called the Evergreen Apartments in the 1900 block of Northwest 26th Street.

The building was once the Fairmount Hotel, an historic hotel built in 1905 to commemorate the centennial of the Lewis and Clark expedition.

The apartment manager went to check on Ouellette after friends had not heard from her in several days. From the state of the body, police said she had likely died several days before the discovery. They said she was stabbed to death.

She was last seen at Hogarth's Tavern, a nearby bar, a week before. And while Ouellette had no family in Portland, police said she had many friends.

"The detectives at the time did quite a bit of investigation and they tracked down the hours, months before the death," Hopper said.

But no one was charged in the case.

Thirty years later, Boss said questions still haunt Ouellette's now 90-year-old mother.

Hopper said there are unique challenges in investigating such old cases, such as tracking down those who knew the victim, but she's confident they'll make progress on the case.

