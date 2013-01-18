Cloudiest cities: Where does Portland rank?

Behold: Another Top-10 list, another high ranking for the city of Portland.



But unlike others (ugliest, bed-buggiest, unhappiest), this one comes as no surprise.



The Rose City is fifth when it comes to America's cloudiest cities, according to Sperling's Best Places.



The survey was based off cloud-cover percentage during the course of 365 days.



It says Juneau, AK; Anchorage, AK; Olympia, WA; and Seattle, WA, are all cloudier.



"If you find yourself in one of America's cloudiest cities or are experiencing an especially wintry season, get more of the sunshine vitamin by eating all-natural foods, like eggs, which are one of the few foods that naturally contain vitamin D," the list's creators said.



Eugene came in eighth and Salem came in 11th.



Top 20 Cloudiest Cities

1. Juneau, AK

2. Anchorage, AK

3. Olympia, WA

4. Seattle, WA

5. Portland, OR

6. Binghamton, NY

7. Fairbanks, AK

8. Eugene, OR

9. Missoula, MT

10. Buffalo, NY

11. Salem, OR

12. Grand Rapids, MI

13. Burlington, VT

14. Syracuse, NY

15. Youngstown, OH

16. Erie, PN

17. Pittsburgh, PN

18. Huntington, WV

19. Cleveland, OH

20. Hilo, HI

