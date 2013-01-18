No charges for Portland woman who fell between walls

The woman who spent four hours wedged between the walls of two buildings in downtown Portland will not be charged with a crime.



Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson told FOX 12 on Friday that detectives concluded their investigation. They found no evidence of graffiti, and no paint cans at the scene.



Detectives also checked into whether Anita Mann is the woman's real name. It is.



It's still unknown what Mann was doing on the building at 3:45 a.m. and how she fell into a space 8 inches wide.



Firefighters cut a hole through concrete and used an air bag and a soapy lubricant to free her. In a rescue televised live on Good Day Oregon, she raised her arms in the air and celebrated once firefighters were able to get her free.



"Just to see the look on her face when she got out made the effort worth it," said Portland Fire Lt. Rich Chatman.

VIDEO: Watch the dramatic rescue unfold on 'Good Day Oregon'



