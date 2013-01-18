Washington considers producing Seahawks license plates

There could be a license plate for the 12th Man soon.

Lawmakers have introduced a bill creating a specialty plate for the Seahawks and the Sounders. The plates would cost $40 and proceeds would go toward three non-profit organizations.

The bill is being sponsored by the Democrat and Republican chairs of the senate's transportation committee at the behest of Lt. Gov. Brad Owen. The soccer club and the football team recently approached Owen with the idea.

The Lieutenant Governor's office said Friday the license plates would be available starting in January 2014 if the bill passes.

Two of the organizations -- InvestED and Washington State Mentors -- focus on helping students with school supplies and mentoring. The third, the Association of Washington Generals, fosters tourism and trade.

