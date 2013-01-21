Timbers add defender to roster on first day of training camp

The Portland Timbers signed defender Ryan Miller, who has played the last four seasons in Sweden, the club announced Monday.

Miller played two seasons in MLS in 2008-2009 before moving to Sweden. He joined Halmstads BK in 2010 and became a key contributor for the club, appearing in 73 league matches over three seasons and helping Halmstads BK regain promotion to the country's top division.

"Ryan is an experienced pro and a great addition to the club," said Caleb Porter, head coach of the Timbers. "His ability to go box to box as a right back fits what we are looking for in that position. He is another proven piece that brings traits we want in the locker room as well."

Miller played college soccer at University of Notre Dame.

The Timbers kick off the first day of preseason training Monday at JELD-WEN Field.

Following the week's training in Portland, the Timbers will travel Sunday to Tucson, Ariz., where they will conduct a 12-day camp in which the club will play its first four preseason games.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.