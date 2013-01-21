Great Balls of Fire at Salvador Molly's - KPTV - FOX 12

Great Balls of Fire at Salvador Molly's

Posted: Updated:

The 17th annual Great Balls of Fire Fundraiser is coming soon.

For more information, visit http://www.salvadormollys.com/OurWorld/GreatBallsofFire.html.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.