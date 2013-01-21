FOX show 'Hotel Hell' looking for struggling hotel owners

If you've had an Oregon or Washington hotel ruin your family vacation or romantic getaway, the FOX TV show "Hotel Hell" wants to hear from you.



The FOX show is looking for nominations from people who have had a bad hotel experience in hopes of tracking down some hotel nightmares and turnarounds to share in season two.



In "Hotel Hell," FOX star Gordon Ramsay tries to reverse the fortunes of hotel, inn or resort owners with his unique brand of feedback.



To nominate a hotel, inn or resort, call 310-313-9100 or email hotelhell@theconlincompany.com. Include your name, your phone number, the hotel name, hotel location and hotel website, and explain why they need Ramsay's help.



Hotel, inn and resort owners can also apply online at www.theconlincompany.com.

