Blazers lose sixth straight game thanks to Wizards' buzzer beater

Jordan Crawford hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Washington Wizards dogpiled on the court to celebrate a 98-95 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.
Nicolas Batum had 12 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for his first career triple-double, but the Blazers lost their season-high sixth straight.
Crawford's fadeaway and a corner 3-pointer gave the Wizards an 82-75 lead, their largest to that point, with just more than 7 minutes left in the game.
Rookie Damian Lillard's dunk pulled the Blazers to 91-90 with 2:21 left. Former Blazer Martell Webster and John Wall answered with consecutive dunks, but Lillard added a layup and Wesley Matthews hit a 3-pointer to tie it with 7.9 seconds left.
Crawford's game winner was reviewed but it didn't stop the Wizards' celebration.
