Christmas tree bomb plot trial delayed because of illness

The trial of Oregon terror suspect Mohamed Mohamud was set to resume Tuesday, but it will be delayed at least a day because one of the lawyers is sick.



Mohamud is accused of attempting to detonate a bomb at a Portland Christmas tree-lighting ceremony in November 2010. The bomb was a fake supplied by an undercover FBI agent, and the public was never in danger.



Mohamud's defense claims he was entrapped, the victim of an elaborate hoax that led an angry young man down a path of radicalization that culminated in a bomb plot invented by the FBI.



The second week of the trial is now tentatively set to begin Wednesday.



