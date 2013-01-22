Texas official: 3 wounded in college shooting

Authorities in the Houston area say they've detained a person of interest in connection with today's shooting on the campus of a community college.



The shooting sent students fleeing for safety, and prompted officials to put the Lone Star College campus on lockdown. The college issued an alert on its website telling students and faculty to take immediate shelter or avoid the campus.



According to a law enforcement official in Washington, authorities believed there could be a second shooter.



A spokeswoman for the Harris County Health System said two people were taken to a hospital emergency center. But a sheriff's spokesman says three people were injured.



Student Cody Harris says he was in a classroom with about six or seven other students, waiting for the psychology class to start, when he heard eight shots. He says he and the other students fled the room.



Another student who was in a second-floor lab says he didn't think the noise came from gunfire at first -- but once people in the lab realized what it was, they fled to a nearby student services center.

