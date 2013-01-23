Police investigation stops traffic near Washington Square Mall

Police have blocked off a busy intersection near Washington Square Mall.

Officers were called to the scene of the Chipotle parking lot at 9120 S.W. Hall Blvd. around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the situation involved a suicidal man armed with a knife locked in his car. Officers contained the suspect in his car and measures were taken to make sure he couldn't drive off.

The man was taken into custody just before 1:30 p.m.

Traffic was backed up on Southwest Schools Ferry Road and Hall Boulevard while police worked to resolve the situation.

