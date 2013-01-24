Roseburg man accused of hitting father with ax

An attempted murder charge has been filed against a Roseburg man accused of hitting his 73-year-old father in the head with an ax.



The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Hunter Goldberg was arrested Wednesday after his mother called 9-1-1 to report that she was driving her injured husband to Mercy Medical Center.



The victim, Josiah Goldberg, told deputies at the hospital that he was sitting in his living room when son entered the room and hit him several times in the head.



The father told deputies he fought back and grabbed the ax away from his son.



Deputies went to the home and arrested Hunter Goldberg without incident.



Josiah Goldberg was released from the hospital after receiving treatment for severe facial lacerations.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

