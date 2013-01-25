Deputies seek gunman after Hazel Dell home invasion, shooting

Detectives obtained a search warrant to look for evidence from a home invasion and shooting at an apartment complex in Hazel Dell.



The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday at the Royal West Apartments off Northeast Minnehaha Street.



A woman called 911 to report that an intruder had broken into an apartment and shot a man inside the unit, deputies said. The man was shot more than once, they added. The woman was not shot.



The gunman took off and remains at large. Based off preliminary information, the gunman is described as an adult man, about 5'8" tall, about 130 pounds, deputies said. He was wearing dark clothing, they added.



The shooting victim was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. There is no word on his condition, deputies said.



SWAT members were called to the scene, and they conducted a thorough search of the area.

"They have a high confidence level that the suspect is not in the immediate area at this time," said Sgt. Fred Neiman.

Several nearby homes were evacuated during the incident.

Since then, deputies have served a search warrant on the victim's apartment in hopes of learning more information.

Neighbor Dustin Hinzman said he was asleep when the shooting happened. Deputies knocking on his screen door woke him up.



"They showed me a picture of a middle age, 30ish white guy," he said.



