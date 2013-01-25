Cluster of small quakes recorded off Oregon coast - KPTV - FOX 12

Cluster of small quakes recorded off Oregon coast

By The Associated Press
WALDPORT, OR (AP) -

A small cluster of modest earthquakes has been recorded off the central Oregon coast with the largest a magnitude 3.4.

A handful of people reported feeling the 3.4 quake that hit shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday.

Geophysicist Randy Baldwin of the U.S. Geological Survey's National Earthquake Information Center in Golden, Colo., says small quakes in that area would not be expected to cause any damage on land.

The quakes were centered about 30 miles west of Waldport. Others included a magnitude 3.0 and a 2.6.

Baldwin says such quakes are fairly common.

