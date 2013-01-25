Ducks wide receiver Huff acquitted of DUII charge

University of Oregon football player Josh Huff has been acquitted of an intoxicated driving charge.



Prosecutors had accused the Ducks wide receiver of driving under the influence of marijuana last March.

The six-member Eugene Municipal Court jury deliberated for about 2 1/2 hours before returning its verdict Thursday.



Huff told The Register-Guard that he was relieved but also expected the verdict because, in his words, "I am innocent."



Earlier in the day, Huff testified that his wobbly performance during a videotaped field sobriety test was not due to marijuana. He said he has always had trouble with balance and was also affected by cold weather during the traffic stop.



Before reading the jury's verdict, Judge Don Diment found Huff not guilty of speeding moments before a Eugene police officer stopped his car on the night of his arrest.



