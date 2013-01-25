The Muscle Walk - KPTV - FOX 12

The Muscle Walk

Posted: Updated:

Joe V spent his Friday getting ready for The Muscle Walk, a fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The Walk will be Saturday, January 26 at Clackamas Town Center.

For complete information, visit http://www2.mda.org/site/TR/Walk/88-817-PortlandMetroDistrict?fr_id=3726&pg=entry.

 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.