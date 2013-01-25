Foster mom accused of hitting 4-year-old girl in the face

A local foster parent is accused of hitting a 4-year-old girl in the face.

Kimberly Vollmer was arraigned on charges of criminal mistreatment and assault Friday in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

Court documents show that a report was filed on Jan. 13 due to a visible injury on the girl's face. When asked how she got the injury, the girl replied that her foster mother hit her.

A detective met with Vollmer, who told her the injuries were caused by a change in laundry detergent, according to court records.

Police said Vollmer then suggested the girl was just remembering abuse by her biological mother.

Detectives informed Vollmer that doctors determined the injuries were inflicted on the girl. Police also interviewed other children in the home who said they witnessed Vollmer hit the girl.

Vollmer is a foster parent to four children, including the alleged victim.

Police said Vollmer eventually admitted striking the child in the face.

Court documents show Vollmer said she had just put all the children down for a nap, but the 4-year-old girl wanted to watch TV.

Vollmer said the girl began screaming at the top of her lungs and she was worried it would wake up the other children. Vollmer said she became frustrated, according to police records, and hit the girl with her left hand.

She said the girl then quieted down, according to investigators.

On a scale of one to 10, with 10 being the highest, police said Vollmer admitted the force she used in striking the girl was a 10.

Vollmer was released from jail and she's due back in court Feb. 8.

