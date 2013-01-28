Clippers avenge loss against Blazers, win 96-83

Blake Griffin had 23 points and nine assists and the Los Angeles Clippers ended a four-game losing streak with a 96-83 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.



The Clippers have the third-best record in the NBA at 33-13, 2 1/2 games behind San Antonio.



Eric Bledsoe had 10 points, five assists and five rebounds in his seventh start as point guard.



Chris Paul missed his fourth straight game and seventh in the past nine because of a bruised right kneecap. Lamar Odom had eight points, 13 rebounds and six assists.



All-Star forward LaMarcus Aldridge led the Trail Blazers with 21 points and 11 rebounds. It was Portland's seventh loss in nine games, and it came in the second part of a home-and-home set with the Clippers.

