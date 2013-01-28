Oregon Ducks now ranked 10th in college basketball top 25 - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon Ducks now ranked 10th in college basketball top 25

Posted: Updated:

A 7-0 start in the Pacific 12 Conference has helped the Oregon Ducks move to 10th in the latest AP college basketball top 25 poll.

E.J. Singler scored 18 points and the Ducks stayed undefeated at home with a 81-76 win against Washington on Saturday. Arsalan Kazemi added 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Carlos Emory also scored 11 for the Ducks (18-2, 7-0 Pac-12).

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

                                                  Record      Pts  Prv
  1.  Michigan  (51)                    19-1    1,611      2
  2.  Kansas  (13)                        18-1    1,572      3
  3.  Indiana                                18-2    1,457      7
  4.  Florida  (1)                        16-2    1,420      8
  5.  Duke                                      17-2    1,328      1
  6.  Syracuse                              18-2    1,322      3
  7.  Gonzaga                                19-2    1,177    10
  8.  Arizona                                17-2    1,160      6
  9.  Butler                                  17-3    1,023      9
10.  Oregon                                  18-2        969    16
11.  Ohio  St.                              15-4        945    14
12.  Louisville                          16-4        905      5
13.  Michigan  St.                      17-4        897    13
14.  Miami                                    15-3        894    25
15.  Wichita  St.                        19-2        621    20
16.  Mississippi                        17-2        473    23
17.  Missouri                              15-4        464    22
18.  Kansas  St.                          15-4        463    11
19.  NC  State                              16-4        431    18
20.  New  Mexico                          17-3        333    15
21.  Creighton                            18-3        312    17
22.  San  Diego  St.                    16-4        302      --
23.  Minnesota                            15-5        281    12
24.  Cincinnati                          16-4        220    21
25.  Marquette                            14-4        216      --
 
Others receiving votes: Georgetown 121, UNLV 56, Wisconsin 45, UCLA 34, Arizona St. 14, Notre Dame 12, Pittsburgh 10, Louisiana Tech 8, Villanova 6, Baylor 5, Iowa St. 4, Memphis 4, VCU 4, La Salle 3, Saint Mary's (Cal) 2, Colorado St. 1.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.