Oregon Ducks now ranked 10th in college basketball top 25

A 7-0 start in the Pacific 12 Conference has helped the Oregon Ducks move to 10th in the latest AP college basketball top 25 poll.

E.J. Singler scored 18 points and the Ducks stayed undefeated at home with a 81-76 win against Washington on Saturday. Arsalan Kazemi added 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Carlos Emory also scored 11 for the Ducks (18-2, 7-0 Pac-12).

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Michigan (51) 19-1 1,611 2

2. Kansas (13) 18-1 1,572 3

3. Indiana 18-2 1,457 7

4. Florida (1) 16-2 1,420 8

5. Duke 17-2 1,328 1

6. Syracuse 18-2 1,322 3

7. Gonzaga 19-2 1,177 10

8. Arizona 17-2 1,160 6

9. Butler 17-3 1,023 9

10. Oregon 18-2 969 16

11. Ohio St. 15-4 945 14

12. Louisville 16-4 905 5

13. Michigan St. 17-4 897 13

14. Miami 15-3 894 25

15. Wichita St. 19-2 621 20

16. Mississippi 17-2 473 23

17. Missouri 15-4 464 22

18. Kansas St. 15-4 463 11

19. NC State 16-4 431 18

20. New Mexico 17-3 333 15

21. Creighton 18-3 312 17

22. San Diego St. 16-4 302 --

23. Minnesota 15-5 281 12

24. Cincinnati 16-4 220 21

25. Marquette 14-4 216 --



Others receiving votes: Georgetown 121, UNLV 56, Wisconsin 45, UCLA 34, Arizona St. 14, Notre Dame 12, Pittsburgh 10, Louisiana Tech 8, Villanova 6, Baylor 5, Iowa St. 4, Memphis 4, VCU 4, La Salle 3, Saint Mary's (Cal) 2, Colorado St. 1.



Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

