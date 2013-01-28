Sellwood Bridge lane to close for up to 10 hours

The Sellwood Bridge's westbound lane will close from 7 p.m. Monday to as late as 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The contractor will be modifying the deck joint at the east end of the truss span to reduce vehicle noise.

Flaggers will direct traffic around the work zone so the bridge will remain open to traffic at all times.

Bicyclists and pedestrians will also be able to cross the bridge at all times.

Earlier this month, contractors moved the main truss span of the bridge 60 feet north and in position to form the basis of a temporary span that will remain in use until completion of the new Sellwood Bridge in 2015.

VIDEO: The Sellwood Bridge's Big Move

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.