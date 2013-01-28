Hillsboro officer resigns following shooting

The Hillsboro police officer accused of firing at Forest Grove police officers and Washington County deputies during a standoff at his home has resigned.

Timothy Cannon is accused of holding his wife and daughter hostage inside their Forest Grove home on Jan. 20.

The Hillsboro Police Department received Cannon's letter of resignation on Monday, officials said. In it, Cannon wrote his resignation took effect starting Jan. 22, two days after the standoff and shooting at his house.

Cannon is charged with attempted aggravated murder following the incident.

His wife, who works at the Forest Grove Police Department, has been placed on paid administrative leave.

