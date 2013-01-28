Kyron Horman's father files to delay divorce case with Terri Horman

The father of Kyron Horman filed a motion to delay his divorce case with Terri Horman.

Kaine Horman's attorneys filed a motion to stay the dissolution proceedings on Friday. A hearing is now set for Feb. 4.

At an event in Washington to unveil age-progression photos of the boy last seen at Skyline School in June 2010, Kaine Horman said he wants the focus to be on finding his son, not his divorce.

"There's two civil cases pending right now, one from his mother and then the divorce case that we have that's still pending and on hold," Kaine Horman said. "And that's exactly how we're going to progress. We need to bring him home."

The other case Kaine Horman referred to is the $10 million lawsuit filed by Kyron's mother against Terri Horman, alleging she was involved in the boy's disappearance.

Kyron was 7 years old when he was last seen in 2010.

Police have never named a suspect in the case.

The age-progression photos of Kyron will now appear on Gordon Trucking semis as part of the Homeward Bound Program in cooperation with the Washington State Patrol.

