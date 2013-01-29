Seattle Sonics rumors prompt T-shirt sales

Rumors that an NBA team may soon return to Seattle are good news for an Olympia company that prints T-Shirts.



Media Fly Creative has printed about 1,500 Sonics T-shirts saying "We're Back!"



Owners Ian Bolyard and Dave Vahey told The Olympian they consulted an attorney so the logo is not a copy of the trademark owned by Clay Bennett, who moved the Sonics to Oklahoma City in 2008.



The owners of the Sacramento Kings, the Maloof family, have a signed agreement to sell the franchise to a group that intends to move the team to Seattle and restore the SuperSonics name.

The NBA Board of Governors must approve any sale.



