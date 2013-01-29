Psychologist: FBI's sting shows manipulation of teen in bomb plo - KPTV - FOX 12

Psychologist: FBI's sting shows manipulation of teen in bomb plot trial

By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

A psychologist testified that the FBI used advanced psychological techniques to lure a teenage terrorism suspect into agreeing to a plan that would have killed thousands.

Elizabeth Cauffman, a defense witness in the trial of Mohamed Mohamud, testified Tuesday that undercover FBI agents rewarded risky behavior and used social pressure to convince Mohamud to attempt to detonate a weapon of mass destruction at Portland's 2010 Christmas tree-lighting.

The bomb was a fake supplied by the FBI.

Cauffman says recordings of the agents telling Mohmaud he had a choice of whether to detonate the bomb were actually psychologically-coded messages daring him to back out.

Testimony from Cauffman and a previous psychologist witness are part of the defense's efforts to portray the FBI sting as a complicated manipulation of a teenager.

