Overnight closures set for Highway 26 on Tuesday, Wednesday

The Sunset Highway between Interstate 405 and the Oregon Zoo will see overnight closures in both directions Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

The closures are necessary to install two sign bridges, perform drainage work and continue the highway paving project.

On each night, single lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. with double lane closures at 10 p.m. Full closure of all lanes in both directions will run from 11:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Access ramps to the Sunset Highway in closure area will also be affected while work is underway.

The Oregon Department of Transportation suggests the following detours for motorist affected by the closures. When eastbound U.S.26 is closed, traffic should use southbound OR 217 to Interstate 5.

When westbound U.S. 26 is closed, traffic should use northbound OR 217 from I-5 to reach U.S. 26.

The schedule may change due to weather or other unforeseen delays.

This is the second planned closure of the Sunset Highway for this work. The first closure took place January 10.

