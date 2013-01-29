Daimler Trucks workers in Portland warned of potential layoffs

Potentially large layoffs loom at Daimler Trucks factories in Portland and in other North American cities.

Daimler Trucks North America said Tuesday it was notifying production workers at its manufacturing plants in North Carolina, South Carolina, Oregon and Mexico under a law that requires notice two months ahead of mass layoffs.



In a statement to FOX 12, a company spokesman said details would be provided Thursday:

"Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) is in the process of notifying production workers across DTNA's North American manufacturing facilities of a potential layoff in compliance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. A further statement from DTNA will be available on Thursday, January 31st."

Less than a year ago, Daimler Trucks announced it would be hiring more than 30 positions at its corporate headquarters here in Portland.

