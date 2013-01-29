Defense rests in tree lighting bomb plot trial

The defense has rested in the trial of an Oregon man accused of terrorism.

Attorneys will present their closing arguments Wednesday morning.

Mohamed Mohamud, now 21, is accused of attempting to detonate a weapon of mass destruction at a Portland Christmas tree-lighting in November 2010.

His attorneys contend that he was entrapped. The bomb he allegedly attempted to use was a fake, supplied by FBI agents posing as al-Qaida recruiters.

Testimony in Mohamud's trial lasted just more than 10 days. His parents testified, as did the two undercover FBI agents. Mohamud was not called to the stand.

