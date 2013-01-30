LaMarcus Aldridge beats buzzer to give Blazers win over Mavs

LaMarcus Aldridge hit a turnaround jumper at the final buzzer and the Portland Trail Blazers came back from a 21-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-104 on Tuesday night.



Aldridge finished with 29 points and 13 rebounds for Portland, which trailed 101-94 with 2:18 left. J.J. Hickson had a season-high 26 points and 15 rebounds.



After Wesley Matthews made two free throws to pull the Blazers to 101-98 with 52 seconds to go, Nicolas Batum's 3-pointer tied the score.



Dirk Nowitzki answered with his own 3 with before Aldridge had a 3 to tie it at 104 with 4.9 seconds left. O.J. Mayo was called for charging with 1.5 seconds to go, and Aldridge hit his jumper after the inbound from Matthews with 0.2 seconds left for the victory.



Dirk Nowitzki finished with 26 points for Dallas, which had won six of its last eight games.



