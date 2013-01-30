Magnitude 5.3 quake reported off Oregon Coast - KPTV - FOX 12

Magnitude 5.3 quake reported off Oregon Coast

Posted: Updated:
By Staff and AP reports
BANDON, OR (KPTV/AP) -

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake has been recorded about 170 miles off the Oregon coast.

The National Weather Service's West Coast and Alaska Tsunami Warning Center said there was no danger of a tsunami from the Tuesday evening quake.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey's National Earthquake Information Center said the 7:14 p.m. PST quake occurred at a depth of 6.4 miles.

By 10 p.m., the center's website had logged four reports from people who said they felt a weak shaking from the quake. However, emergency dispatchers in Coos County told FOX 12 they received no reports of anyone actually feeling the quake.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.