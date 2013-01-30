Magnitude 5.3 quake reported off Oregon Coast

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake has been recorded about 170 miles off the Oregon coast.

The National Weather Service's West Coast and Alaska Tsunami Warning Center said there was no danger of a tsunami from the Tuesday evening quake.



There were no immediate reports of damage.



The U.S. Geological Survey's National Earthquake Information Center said the 7:14 p.m. PST quake occurred at a depth of 6.4 miles.



By 10 p.m., the center's website had logged four reports from people who said they felt a weak shaking from the quake. However, emergency dispatchers in Coos County told FOX 12 they received no reports of anyone actually feeling the quake.

