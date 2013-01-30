Portland bomb plot trial now in the hands of the jury

The terrorism trial of an Oregon man has gone to the jury.

Attorneys spent six hours making closing arguments Wednesday in the trial of Mohamed Mohamud, who is accused of attempting to detonate a bomb at Portland's 2010 Christmas tree-lighting.

The trial began Jan. 10 and included testimony from undercover agents, former CIA officers and Mohamud's parents.

The jury must decide whether the FBI entrapped Mohamud in a yearlong sting operation that began with emails and culminated in the bomb plot. The supposed bomb was a fake supplied by the FBI.

Prosecutors contend he was predisposed to terrorism before the sting.

Jurors can also find Mohamud wasn't entrapped, but is not guilty because he was induced by the FBI to commit the crime.

He faces life in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

