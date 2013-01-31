No. 10 Ducks fall to Stanford 76-52

Chasson Randle scored 17 points, Josh Huestis had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Stanford stunned Oregon on the big stage again by routing the 10th-ranked Ducks 76-52 Wednesday night.



More than two months after Stanford's football team handed Oregon its only loss of the season, the Cardinal (13-8, 4-4 Pac-12) dominated the Ducks from the start for the program's first victory over a top 10 team in almost five years.



Carlos Emory scored 12 points and Arsalan Kazemi had six points and nine rebounds in the first conference loss of the season for the Ducks (18-3, 7-1), whose nine-game winning streak also ended. Oregon had matched its highest ranking since March 2007 this week but surely will take a tumble in the AP poll now.

