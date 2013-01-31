Suspected prowler in Vancouver was shot in chest

A probable cause document filed in Vancouver describes what led up to a fatal shooting in which multiple shell casings were found at the crime scene.

The Clark County medical examiner's office says a man who was killed in Vancouver where he was suspected of car prowling was shot in the chest.

The office said Thursday the death of 19-year-old Iosif Dumitrash of Portland was a homicide.

He was killed early Tuesday by a resident who thought he was a car prowler. Sean Doucette went outside to check on a car alarm and ended up in a fight with Dumitrash.



Doucette's lawyer says he was attacked and fired in self-defense.



Prosecutors say Dumitrash was trying to walk away when he was shot. They're charging Doucette with second-degree murder.

Friends of Dumitrash said he was watching a movie at a nearby home and left around 4 a.m.

Sergey Dumitrash, Iosif's brother, said Iosif may have been walking over to his place a few minutes away when he came into contact with Doucette.

"This is very hard since he is the youngest member of the family," Sergey Dumitrash said. "Only 19 years old and it hurts to see my brother leave us like this."



