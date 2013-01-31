Ducks name new offensive coordinator - KPTV - FOX 12

Ducks name new offensive coordinator

By The Associated Press
EUGENE, OR (AP) -

Oregon has promoted former Nebraska quarterback Scott Frost to offensive coordinator under new coach Mark Helfrich.

The move announced Thursday had been expected since Helfrich, the team's former offensive coordinator, was made the Ducks' head coach on Jan. 20. Frost will also serve as quarterbacks coach in his new role.

The 38-year-old has been Oregon's wide receivers coach for the past four seasons under coach Chip Kelly, who left the Ducks earlier this month to become the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Frost was quarterback of the 1997 undefeated Huskers team that won the Orange Bowl over Tennessee. Before coming to Oregon, he was defensive coordinator at Northern Iowa.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

