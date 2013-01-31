String of armed robberies in Vancouver area

The Clark County Sheriff's Office and Vancouver Police Department are investigating a string of armed robberies. The latest one happened Wednesday night.



The crimes happened over the last three weeks at a tanning salon at 140th Avenue and Mill Plain Boulevard, a Cricket Wireless store at 120th Avenue and Fourth Plain Boulevard and a 76 station at 104th Avenue and Fourth Plain Boulevard.

Investigators say the suspect goes into the business and either displays a weapon or tells the clerk he has a weapon. They say he then demands money and leaves on foot.

The suspect is described as a white man between 20 and 30 years old. He is between 5'8" and 6' tall with a slender build. He may have a goatee or be unshaven and has very blue eyes. In all of the robberies, the suspect was wearing blue jeans and a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Duncan Hoss at 360-397-2211, ext. 3362.

