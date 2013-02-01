Ex-Blazer Brandon Roy has setback with his right knee - KPTV - FOX 12

Ex-Blazer Brandon Roy has setback with knee

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Brandon Roy has had a setback with his surgically repaired right knee, casting further doubt on his chances of resuming a career derailed by knee problems.

Roy gave an update Thursday on his recovery from arthroscopic surgery in December. He says he was feeling close to trying to play in a game, but felt more pain last Saturday and had to slow things down.

The former Portland Trail Blazers All-Star retired before last season because of chronic knee issues. After feeling better this summer, Roy signed with the Timberwolves to start a comeback.

Roy says his latest setback has been discouraging. But he remains hopeful that he will play this season. He says there is no timetable for a return.

