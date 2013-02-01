Teen arrested in case of rock thrown from I-5 overpass

State police detectives said they've arrested a man accused of tossing a rock from an I-5 overpass, breaking a University of Oregon athlete's jaw.

Distance runner 20-year-old Molly Grabill of Poway, CA, was driving the car near Rice Hill in Douglas County on Nov. 26 when a rock described as larger than a baseball smashed through the windshield and hit her in the face.

Her passenger, 19-year-old Chris Brewer of Vista, CA, also a distance runner, tried to take over the wheel, but the Subaru station wagon rolled. He suffered minor injuries.

Months have passed since the nighttime incident on Nov. 26, and rewards have been offered in connection with the crime.

On Thursday night, state police were following up on one of several tips related to the rock-throwing when they took 19-year-old Mathew McKinney into custody.

McKinney lives in the Southern Oregon town of Sutherlin. He was booked into the Douglas COunty Jail on charges of assault, throwing object off an overpass, reckless endangering of another person and criminal mischief.

