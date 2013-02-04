Vancouver woman writes book about acid attack hoax

A Vancouver woman who burned her face with drain cleaner and claimed to have been attacked is writing a book about the hoax called "Facing the Truth."



Bethany Storro wrote the book with Portland-area co-author Mona Kruger, according to the Columbian newspaper. A news release says the book will "take the reader through a maze of mental illness to uncover the history leading up to the tragedy."



Storro attracted national attention in August 2010 when she said a stranger threw a cup of acid in her face. She accepted donations from sympathetic people as more than $25,000 poured in. She spent some of the money on dinners for her parents, a train ticket for her sister, items at Target, clothing and roundtrip tickets for her and her mother to go to Seattle, according to court documents.



She eventually confessed she made up the story about the facial burns she suffered in the summer of 2010.



Storro pleaded guilty to making a false statement to a public official and was sentenced to community service and ordered to continue mental health treatment.



She wrote in the book's introduction that she didn't write the book for attention or sympathy; instead, she wrote it for two reasons.



"One is to tell my story. The other is to bring awareness about BDD (Body Dysmorphic Disorder) and OCD, so that others may seek help for healing," she wrote.

