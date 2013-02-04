Oregon legislative session begins - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon legislative session begins

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
SALEM, OR (AP) -

The Oregon Legislature has kicked off a five-month session.

Lawmakers formally got down to business Monday, three weeks after taking the oath of office.

The budget is always their top priority. Lawmakers will decide how much money goes to schools, public safety and safety-net programs. Gov. John Kitzhaber wants major changes to public-employee pensions and sentencing laws.

Democrats running the House and Senate say they're focused on jobs and the economy. But they'll also be pushing legislation on housing, immigration and the environment.

Republicans will be in the minority in the House and Senate, but they may be able to team with centrist Democrats to advance some of their ideas.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

