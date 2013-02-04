Terri Horman's attorney: Suspect in Kyron case unlikely in near future

Terri Horman's divorce attorney said in court Monday there is nothing in the state's filings to indicate a suspect will be named in the disappearance of Kyron Horman in the near future.

Kaine Horman was sitting a few feet away during a hearing for his divorce case with Terri Horman. She did not appear in court Monday.

Kaine Horman filed a motion to delay the case again last month. He cited a desire for the focus to remain on the investigation into Kyron's disappearance.

The boy was 7 years old when he was last seen at Skyline School in June 2010.

"It's about protecting the case that's trying to bring him home and then protecting my daughter at the same time," Kaine Horman said after the hearing.

Peter Bunch, Terri Horman's attorney, said she had not seen her daughter in two years and seven months.

"She has a right, like other women who have been sued for divorce, to get the relief the laws of the state allow her to get access to," Bunch said during the hearing, citing both financial and parental considerations.

A judge ruled Monday for a 14-day delay in the divorce case before making any final determination about postponing it further. He requested both sides compile detailed information about what would be asked of Terri Horman and what her attorneys would allow her to reveal.

At the center of the lack of movement in the divorce case that has been consistently delayed since 2010 is the potential overlap of information as it relates to the district attorney's investigation.

"I can't prove my case with my client's liberty on the line in the manner in which I would like to do," Bunch said. "And, conversely, the other side is going to be limited by the info it can attain directly from my client."

Bunch said Terri Horman would assert her Fifth Amendment rights not to incriminate herself during a disposition for the divorce case, but he said that alone is not reason to stay the case.

He said he's working through case law to find a way for her to testify and move forward with the divorce proceedings without jeopardizing her rights or infringing on any other investigation.

He added that his client will not undergo a psychological evaluation.

However, Bunch said while the divorce case lingers, he doesn't believe moving it forward will affect the search for Kyron.

"I haven't seen anything in any of the state's filings, even including the ones under seal, that would indicate anything specific that would lead to the conclusion that by next August the state will have found a suspect in Kyron Horman's disappearance," he said.

Police have never named a suspect in the case.

Kyron's mother, Desiree Young, filed a $10 million lawsuit against Terri Horman, alleging she was involved in the boy's disappearance.

Kaine Horman said after the hearing Monday he continues to have faith in the investigation and still believes his son will be found alive.

