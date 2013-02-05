Oregon among states proposing limiting drone use by police

Lawmakers in Oregon and 10 other states are looking at plans to restrict the use of drones over their skies amid concerns the unmanned aerial vehicles could be exploited to spy on Americans.



The American Civil Liberties Union says state legislators are proposing various restrictions on the new technology.



The Montana Senate looked at two bills Tuesday that hinder the use of drones, most often associated with overseas wars.

The chamber is preparing to give initial approval to one bill that bans information collected by drones from being used in court. It also would bar local and state government ownership of drones equipped with weapons.

In a November 2012 story on FOX 12, local police agencies said drones have plenty of potential as a crime-fighting tool. They also said drones could also be used in search-and-rescue operations.



"Reaching areas that would be hard to assess by foot, but we would be able to - via air - get into those locations faster and safer," said Sgt. Adam Phillips.

In addition to Montana and Oregon , the nine other states with active legislation are California, Texas, Nebraska, Missouri, North Dakota, Florida, Virginia, Maine and Oklahoma.

