Tsunami alert in South Pacific after 8.0 earthquake - KPTV - FOX 12

By The Associated Press
SOLOMON ISLANDS (AP) -

A tsunami alert has been issued after a strong earthquake in the South Pacific.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 8.0-magnitude quake struck Wednesday 81 kilometers (50 miles) west of Lata, in the Solomon Islands, at a depth of 5.8 kilometers (3.6 miles.)

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says the tsunami warning is in effect for the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Tuvalu, New Caledonia, Kosrae, Fiji, Kiribati, Wallis and Futuna.

