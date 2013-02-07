2-year-old becomes basketball star thanks to viral video

At two years old, a Kansas toddler is already a basketball star and an Internet sensation.



Titus Ashby learned to walk, then he started making shot after shot, leading his parents to put a video on YouTube.



"We sent it at first to all our friends. 'Hey, share this on Facebook. Email it to whoever you think would like it," said Joseph Ashby, Titus' father.



Joseph Ashby said he's received calls from the Dallas Mavericks and a national morning news show.



"Titus does it all the time and he's done it since he's been very young. And so we love it, we think it's adorable," Joseph Ashby said. "But it's so common that I've been surprised at everybody's reaction because we are used to him making these sort of remarkable shots."

