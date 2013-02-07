Corvallis police: Naked woman found in trashed salon

Officers say a woman who broke into a Corvallis hair salon caused substantial damage before they found her naked and hiding in a closet.



The Gazette-Times reported Thursday an officer who responded to a burglar alarm saw wet footprints leading to a broken window in the front door, and he heard someone inside The Rage shop yelling and breaking things.



After a search, Lt. Ben Harvey said, officers found the woman. He said she was "unclothed, and it was apparent she was high on an amphetamine."



Police said 44-year-old Jelena Monique Taylor was booked Tuesday on burglary and criminal mischief charges.

She pleaded not guilty on Wednesday and was held with bail set at $20,000. She remained in jail Thursday morning.



Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

