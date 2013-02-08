Rock 'n' Roll Portland race holds kickoff party

It's time to get your training shoes on for the Rock 'n' Roll Portland half marathon, which takes place during this year's Rose Festival.



Thursday night, organizers set the mood with music at their kickoff party. They also unveiled this year's T-shirts and finisher medals.

The biggest updates to this year's race are to the course. Organizers have removed the hill on 57th Avenue in an effort to make it friendlier to runners of all levels.

"We have bands every mile. We have cheer squads every mile. So really, we just want to get everyone involved. We do have the elite runners out there, (but) we have the beginner runners there as well," said organizer Lauren Brosamer.

The half-marathon is scheduled for May 19.

For a look at the turn-by-turn map of the course, check out http://runrocknroll.competitor.com/files/2011/03/POR_13_CourseMap_basic.pdf



More information is available at www.runrocknroll.competitor.com/portland.

