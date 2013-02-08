Bend woman accidentally shoots husband at McDonald's

A Bend woman accidentally shot her husband when her Derringer fell out of her pocket, hit the floor and fired.



KTVZ reports it happened Thursday at a McDonald's restaurant, and about 15 other customers who were inside at the time were startled by the gunfire.



Lt. Chris Carney says 47-year-old Richard Lee Cooper and 48-year-old Barbara Annette Masters were in the dining area when she leaned forward and the gun hit the floor. The impact caused the .22-caliber gun to fire, hitting Cooper in the abdomen. He was taken to St. Charles-Bend hospital in serious condition.



Masters was cited on assault and reckless endangering charges and released.



